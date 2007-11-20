Water-Powered CD Turbine Goes to Work on a Salad Spinner

We've already seen the dangerous stuff that Mr Fix-It Rick can do with his Tesla-inspired CD turbine — you know, saw your fingers off, or saw your fingers off er, cut a Hallowe'en pumpkin. His new video is going out to those of a somewhat milder disposition. Using CDs, a CD spindle, a couple of neodymium magnets and glue, Mr Fix-It Rick has come up with an energy-saving device to keep salad eaters happy the world over. I love that fact that MrfixitRick's "experimental test faciility" resembles a kitchen. I hate the fact that he's not wearing his slasherflick-tastic black rubber gloves in this one. [YouTube via MAKE]