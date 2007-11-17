Warner Music CEO Admits Suing People is Wrong, Keeps Suing People

Edgar Bronfman, the CEO of Warner Music Group, admitted that waging war on consumers was kind of a bonehead idea at the GSMA Mobile Asia Conference. Look, he actually admits to being wrong!

"We used to fool ourselves. We used to think our content was perfect just exactly as it was. We expected our business would remain blissfully unaffected even as the world of interactivity, constant connection and file sharing was exploding. And of course we were wrong. How were we wrong? By standing still or moving at a glacial pace, we inadvertently went to war with consumers by denying them what they wanted and could otherwise find and as a result of course, consumers won."

Boy, that's just great, Edgar. Really heartfelt, we're all impressed. But you know a better way of admitting that starting a way against consumers was wrong? Stop suing your consumers. Jackass. Until that happens, you're all talk. [MacUser via Slashdot]