Wal-Mart Selling Wiimote Knockoff, Perfect for a Stepchild Stocking Stuffer

Usually this kind of awesome is relegated to Chinatown shops, but this fake Wiimote produced by LA-based ToyQuest is available in that most red-blooded of American institutions, Wal-Mart. The $10 to $15 Wiimote-"inspired" toy actually features motion controls for the built-in game, but thanks to the tiny, cruddy screen you can't see anything when you're waving it around, making it impossible to play. But it does rattle when you shake it, making it the closest thing around to Wii Samba di Amigo maracas. [About]