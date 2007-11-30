Wal-Mart IS Carrying the $199 Venturer HD DVD Player After All

After flat-out denying that they were going to carry the $US199 Venturer HD DVD player this holiday season, Wal-Mart's turned around and carried the $199 Venturer HD DVD player this holiday season. But if you take more than a cursory look at this sub-$200 player, you'll find that the cheap Chinese knockoff isn't actually a better deal than a name-brand third-gen Toshiba HD-A3. Toshiba's is actually $196 on Amazon, and comes with a bunch of free movies as well. [Wal-Mart via Electronista]