Wal-Mart IS Carrying the $199 Venturer HD DVD Player After All

venturer.pngAfter flat-out denying that they were going to carry the $US199 Venturer HD DVD player this holiday season, Wal-Mart's turned around and carried the $199 Venturer HD DVD player this holiday season. But if you take more than a cursory look at this sub-$200 player, you'll find that the cheap Chinese knockoff isn't actually a better deal than a name-brand third-gen Toshiba HD-A3. Toshiba's is actually $196 on Amazon, and comes with a bunch of free movies as well. [Wal-Mart via Electronista]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

