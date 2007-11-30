Even someone who has never set foot into a museum before can appreciate art like this. This "interactive" art installation by artist Hannes Broecker in Dresden, Germany features wall-mounted containers filled with deliciously intoxicating cocktails for patrons to enjoy. The idea behind the work is that art should stimulate the senses. In this case, the sense of taste is being stimulated while all the other senses are being dulled. Call me crazy, but Broecker could be the next Picasso. [Coolhunter]
Wall Art That Will Get You Drunk: A True Masterpiece
