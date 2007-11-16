Vote For Your Favourite Crazy-Ass Holiday Deals on Amazon Starting Today

Today Amazon launched their 2nd annual special holiday edition of customers vote, and this year there are six rounds of rock bottom prices on some truly awesome gear. Starting today, customers can put their two cents in (or $US79.99 as it were) on the console wars by deciding which gaming system should get this huge discount. Once a decision has been made, voters will be randomly selected to receive one of the 1000 massively discounted Wiis, XBox 360s or PS3s available. Check out the complete rules and the items available in rounds 2 through 6 in the press release after the jump.

Amazon Customers Vote'' Returns, Offering Customers Extraordinary Deals for the Holidays

Six Rounds, Eighteen Ridiculous Deals, Each Round Only One Deal Can Win

SEATTLE—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Nov. 15, 2007—For the second year in a row, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) will let customers vote to decide which amazing deals are offered for the holiday season. "Amazon Customers Vote" starts today, featuring six rounds of incredible deals customers can vote on at www.amazon.com/customersvote. This year's products are among the most popular of the season, and similar to last year's "Customers Vote," the deals go well beyond traditional holiday discounting.

"Customers loved the great deals they found on Amazon Customers Vote last year so it is back by popular demand," said Craig Berman, Amazon.com spokesperson. "Amazon Customers Vote is a fun way to allow customers to choose the deals they want for the holiday season."

Customers can vote today for one of three remarkable deals in each of the six rounds. Claim codes will be randomly distributed to customers who voted for the winning deal in each round. Those who voted for deals that did not win will be randomly selected to be able to purchase their chosen items at not-quite-as-good, but still incredible discounts. Voters must return to the Amazon Customers Vote page on each round's Buying Day to see if they have been provided a claim code.

All prices quoted in USD.

The six rounds of deals that are up for voting today on the Amazon Customers Vote page include:

Round 1 "Game On" - Prices as low as $79

(Voting Nov. 15 - Nov. 20; winning product announced Nov. 21; Buying Day Nov. 22)

* 1,000 Nintendo Wiis (normally $249.99)

* 1,000 Sony Playstation 3s (40GB) (normally $399.99)

* 1,000 Microsoft Xbox 360 Arcades (normally $279.99)

Round 2 "Picture This"

(Voting Nov. 15 - Nov. 21; winning product announced Nov. 22; Buying Day Nov. 23)

* 500 Panasonic DMC-L1 7.5MP Digital SLR Cameras with Leica 14-50mm Mega Optical Image Stabilized Lens, $499 (normally $1,149.95)

* 300 Panasonic SD-1 High-Definition Camcorders, $299 (normally $907.00)

* 500 Panasonic Lumix DMC-FX30K 7.2MP Digital Cameras with 3.6x Optical Image Stabilized Zoom, $74 (normally $197.49)

Round 3 "Toy Time"

(Voting Nov. 15 - Nov. 22; winning product announced Nov. 23; Buying Day Nov. 24)

* 1,000 Jakks EyeClops Bionic Eyes, $14 (normally $39.99)

* 1,000 LeapFrog ClickStart My First Computers, $17 (normally $49.97)

* 1,000 Razor E100 Electric Scooters, $29 (normally $89.99)

Round 4 "Go High-Def"

(Voting Nov. 15 - Nov. 24; winning product announced Nov. 25; Buying Day Nov. 26)

* 500 Samsung BD-P1400 1080p Blu-ray Disc Players, $149 (normally $369.99)

* 500 Toshiba HD-A35 1080p HD DVD Players, $149 (normally $405.66)

* 500 TiVo HD Digital Video Recorders, $89 (normally $253.48)

Round 5 "Out & About"

(Voting Nov. 15 - Nov. 25; winning product announced Nov. 26; Buying Day Nov. 27)

* 250 HP Pavilion TX1305US 12.1" Notebook PCs, $299 (normally $999.99)

* 500 Magellan Maestro 3140 Portable Auto GPS Systems, $99 (normally $247.00)

* 100 Platinum Diamond Stud Earrings (1cttw, I-J Color, I1-12 Clarity), $499 (normally $2,199.99)

Round 6 "Home Stretch"

(Voting Nov. 15 - Nov. 26; winning product announced Nov. 27; Buying Day Nov. 28)

* 200 Samsung LNT4661F 46" 1080p LCD HDTVs, $719 (normally $1,899.98)

* 500 KitchenAid Pro 600 Series Stand Mixers, $69 (normally $299.99)

* 500 iRobot Roomba 4110 Robotic Vacuums, $69 (normally $219.99)

Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change. Prices and availability were accurate at the time this release was sent; however, they may differ from those you see when you visit Amazon.com.