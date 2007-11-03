Without trying to stuff the ballot box or anything, the 2007 Weblog Awards ballots are now online, with November 8 being last day you can vote Giz for Best Technology Blog. We've been a good little Gizmodo, haven't we? And you, well, you're the best little readers, yes you are. Yes you are. If we win, we promise to give each of you a ride in our private Gizmodo jet, taking you to a week-long frolic at the Gawker recreational compound, and then you'll each walk away with your own pony, complete with iPhone holster. That's right, we'll buy you a pony. Vote here. [2007 Weblog Awards]
Vote for Us and Get a Free Jet Ride, Pony, More
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.