Vote for Giz

33-cute-puppies.jpgWe're not going to give away those puppies pictured above if you'll vote for us, nor harm them in any way if you don't, we promise. We just put that pic up there in a shameless attempt to get you to read this. The 2007 Weblog Awards voting is still going on, and we'd like to kindly ask for your vote. We're now going the straightforward route, asking you in all earnestness to give us your vote. November 8th is the last day you can vote Gizmodo for Best Technology Blog. You can click on Gizmodo once every 24 hours, so please, go for it. Because a cute puppy photo is a terrible thing to waste. [2007 Weblog Awards]

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

