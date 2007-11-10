VorteXX Chandelier Has More Curves than a Strip Joint

The super futuristic look of the VorteXX Chandelier has been described as being "reminiscent of a double helix with the appearance of an endless flowing shape - weightless, pulsating and gleaming" — which is enough to turn on anyone with a taste for contemporary interior design.

The lamp is made from 60 individual moldings and the latest LED modules intended to generate indirect light in various hues. Apparently, it can also be used with the designer's lighting management system to create an endless variety of programmable light scenes. Each lamp is custom made, so don't expect this one to come cheap (but you already knew that). [Zumtobel via Architonic via Design Milk]