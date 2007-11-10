VorteXX Chandelier Has More Curves than a Strip Joint

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

vortexx2.jpgThe super futuristic look of the VorteXX Chandelier has been described as being "reminiscent of a double helix with the appearance of an endless flowing shape - weightless, pulsating and gleaming" — which is enough to turn on anyone with a taste for contemporary interior design.

The lamp is made from 60 individual moldings and the latest LED modules intended to generate indirect light in various hues. Apparently, it can also be used with the designer's lighting management system to create an endless variety of programmable light scenes. Each lamp is custom made, so don't expect this one to come cheap (but you already knew that). [Zumtobel via Architonic via Design Milk]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

