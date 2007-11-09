We are all familiar with the voice bubble or "Fukidasi" of popular cartoon fame, and now the folks at Studio Foundations have put together a programmable version for the real world. Just type in what you want others to know. If this product ever evolved from concept to retail, I would love to buy one, type in the word "sex," and hold it over my head whenever my girlfriend enters the room. [Studio Foundations via Designboom via Yanko Design]
Voice Bubble Mirror: Let People Know What You are Really Thinking
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.