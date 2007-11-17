We don't care about the Ford Sync car this commercial's trying to sell you, but we find its depiction of balky voice-activated devices all too realistic. Knowingly chuckle along with us as these tools/fools who think they've mastered voice commands get their comeuppance. If this Ford Sync is like our Honda Civic Hybrid, its voice activation might still suck. It's just too noisy in a car environment to work well. Anyway, the idea of telling machines what to do and actually having them carry out your orders is compelling, but we've noticed far more situations where those systems don't want to do what you say. Maybe someday. Open the pod bay doors, Hal. [bb Gadgets]
Voice Activation Lameness is All Too Real
