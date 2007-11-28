Like numerous designers before it, Vivienne Tam is attempting to break into the world of gadgets with their new TAM MP3walkman concept. What is an MP3walkman exactly? Hard to say considering that no spec information has been released. Still, it probably won't matter all that much considering that style is the main focus here—and by the looks of things, Vivienne Tam has its sights set squarely on women. Whether these women will also need to have plenty of disposable income remains to be seen. For now, this concept edition can be viewed in all its glory at the Vivienne Tam flagship store in New York. [Almost Packed]
Vivienne Tam "MP3walkman" Concept: A Little Something For the Ladies
