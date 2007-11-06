Visuals USB Gauge Blurs Automobile and PC Energies

If statistics concerning the operating wattage, temperature and fan speed of your PC's power supply gets you excited, Gigabyte's Visuals USB gauge shall be right up your street. The device is capable of measuring all three, whilst simultaneously making your desktop look like your dashboard, and if that is not the very pinnacle of being cool, who knows what is? The USB gauge is specifically designed with Gigabyte's Odin GT power supplies in mind, and stands 48 mm x 62mm x 104mm. Those with other power supply units need not apply, as the Visuals USB gauge is only partial to Gigabyte's own goodies. What a snob. Pricing details not yet released. [Everything USB]