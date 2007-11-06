The 10th Vintage Computer Festival took place this past weekend at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA, featuring, among other things, "the largest collection of Radio Shack Pocket Computers I've ever seen," says CNet's Peter Glaskowsky. Highlights in the gallery above include the 1-bit flat-panel Apple IIc—one of just 10,000 ever made—Mac-maker Jef Raskin's Canon Cat, the ConBrio 200R synthesizer built by Cal Tech students in 1980 and a sh'load of Atari PCs. Hungry for more? Check out CNet's nerdishly in-depth coverage. [CNet Speeds and Feeds; CNet's photo gallery]
Vintage Computer Festival 10.0 Features Old Computers, Older Nerds
