Vintage Computer Festival 10.0 Features Old Computers, Older Nerds

The 10th Vintage Computer Festival took place this past weekend at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA, featuring, among other things, "the largest collection of Radio Shack Pocket Computers I've ever seen," says CNet's Peter Glaskowsky. Highlights in the gallery above include the 1-bit flat-panel Apple IIc—one of just 10,000 ever made—Mac-maker Jef Raskin's Canon Cat, the ConBrio 200R synthesizer built by Cal Tech students in 1980 and a sh'load of Atari PCs. Hungry for more? Check out CNet's nerdishly in-depth coverage. [CNet Speeds and Feeds; CNet's photo gallery]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

