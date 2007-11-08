This clip, featuring AT&T whisteblower Mark Klein, was thrown together by Senator Chris Dodd's staff and neatly wraps up the basics of the snooping allegations the EFF's pursuing against AT&T. He's apparently rubbing elbows in DC this week to explain the issue to Congressional types. If his spiel gets at all technical, God help him. [EFF via BoingBoing]
Video: The AT&T Wiretapping Dealio Explained in Two Minutes
