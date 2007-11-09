Video: Steve Jobs Bobblehead iPhone App Says "Boom!"

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Here's a funny Steve Jobs Bobblehead app by Spiffy Tech's Sean Haber. Every couple of moments, Jobs spits out a "Boom!" giving fanboys the comforting feeling of new Apple producs dropping at keynotes. Use jailbreakme.com to get this on your iPhone, but note some caveats...[Here]

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

