Video Recording Coming Soon To a BlackBerry Near You

It appears that the CrackBerry is set to be a little more crack-tastic. A Crackberry.com hands-on with the upcoming BlackBerry OS v4.3 has revealed that users will finally have the ability to record video. The new OS is already shipping on the 8130 and rumour has it that the Curve and the Pearl 8100 won't be far behind. [Crackberry via Digital Inspiration via JKOTR]