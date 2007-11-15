Yesterday, I wrote a feature on the WGA strike that quoted the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers as saying that, while the Internet was great for promotional purposes, "there is not enough marketplace data to judge its true potential, ultimate impact on traditional media or viability as a business." Oh, so I guess they haven't been making any money off the Internet and didn't have any plans to in the future then? Check out this video of a bunch of studio and network honchos bragging about how much coin they were planning on raking in from the Internet, then get a little bit more cynical about the entertainment industry. Come on, greedy studios. Give the writers a fair deal.
Video of Studio Execs Bragging About the Internet Cash Cow
