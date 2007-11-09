Unfortunately this isn't a Merry Christmas loopy-loo light show designed to inspire yuletide joy. Board speculation stakes it as a new error code for 360s stuffed with Falcon guts—whether it's the same hardware failure deal as before but in prettier, less depressing colours or is an entirely new error is still up in the air, but when we get some confirmation we'll let you know. [Logic Sunrise via Xbox-Scene via CrunchGear]
Video: New Xbox 360 Ring of Death Is Red AND Green for Holiday Cheer
