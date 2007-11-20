Check out this video demo of Amazon's electronic reading device that's officially rolling out this morning. Here's the full-fledged look at the new reader, straight from the Amazonians. We're digging its mini-size, looking smaller than the advance pics we saw last week. Hey, it's about the size of a paperback book. [Amazon]
Video: How to Use Amazon Kindle
