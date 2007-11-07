Video: Homebrew AT-ST Walker Bobbles Around Like the Real Thing

The MiniMechadon walker works pretty much as advertised: It walks, awkwardly and prodding, just like the AT-STs you know and love. Cobbled together from a gumbo of parts, circuit boards and brass tubing, it's not quite as sparse as its film counterpart, what with the disco feet and all, but that's kind of why we dig it. The one thing the Empire didn't have enough of was style. Hit the jump for a shiny still shot. [Mike Smyth via TechEBlog via Technabob]