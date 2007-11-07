Video: Dash GPS + Zillow = Real Estate Stalk Fest

At the Web 2.0 conference, Dash GPS announced that they were providing an open API for mashing up the Cellular-equipped navigator with webapps. Here's the first live demo of Dash being used to drive through a neighbourhood and call up the price and details on every house on the street using Zillow.com's Database. See that Silicon Valley house with the red door? It's 1150 square feet, yet 1.1 million bucks. What's cooler is that they've got craigslist, yahoo! search and other plugins for the Spring launch. And people will build a dozens more. I'm stoked for this thing.