Vestalife Ladybug iPod/iPhone Dock Makes Entomologists Drool (Video)

At first glance, the Vestalife Ladybug iPod dock didn't look much like an insect at all, but when its "wings" flapped open we totally got it. The Ladybug is an attractive system compatible with the iPhone as well as older iPod models. It operates on batteries or AC, but only charges your iPod when it's plugged in the wall. The dock also includes an AV out port (for older video models), USB and an auxiliary-in jack for connecting other DAPs. The Ladybug will be available in the first quarter of next year and retails for $100. The hot Element and Billabong branded editions shown in the gallery will sell for $120. [Vestalife]Video by Nick Mcglynn