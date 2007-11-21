Verizon's Symmetrical FiOS Expands to Entire Coverage Area

The imminent announcement about wider coverage of Verizon's symmetrical FiOS that was teased last week has arrived, and it's pretty nice: Everyone gets it. FL, MA, and RI get 20Mbps up and downstream like NY, NJ and CT, while the rest get 15Mbps both ways. They've also got an option for 30 down and 15 up, but the trailblazing tri-state area picks up a new 50 down/20 up package. No word on that 400Mbps Gozilla bandwidth, unfortunately. [Verizon]