Verizon's F700 Variant Could Actually Be the Samsung SCH-U940

Last week we mentioned a rumour that a variant of the Samsung F700 could make its way on the Verizon network sometime in the near future. Today, another rumour from Phone Arena has determined that the variant is actually the Samsung SCH-U940, and it is set to make its official debut sometime in the next few months. Details are scarce but word on the street is that the U940 will feature a 440x240 pixel touch screen, a slide out QWERTY keyboard, and a 2 MP camera downgrade from the 3MP version found on the F700. Again, keep in mind that no official announcement has been made. [Phone Arena]