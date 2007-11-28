Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Verizon Says It Will Open Network to "Any Apps, Any Device" in 2008

VZW_Test_Head.jpgIn a startling announcement, Verizon Wireless pledged today to offer its network to "wireless devices, software and applications not offered by the company". We're a bit surprised, given the network protectionism that Verizon is known for. According to the release, Lowell McAdam, Verizon Wireless president and chief executive officer, didn't say this was a change of tactic, but rather an enhancement of service offerings "for customers looking for a different wireless experience." As you'd expect, there seems to be a small catch.

In early 2008, the company will publish the technical standards the development community will need to design products to interface with the Verizon Wireless network. Any device that meets the minimum technical standard will be activated on the network. Devices will be tested and approved in a $20 million state-of-the-art testing lab which received an additional investment this year to gear up for the anticipated new demand. Any application the customer chooses will be allowed on these devices.

So, it's not like you can build your own phone in the basement, then call VZW to apply service. But the press release does mention a conference Verizon will host, "to explain the standards and get input from the development community".

We have so many questions—Why is Verizon doing this now? Who is the target manufacturer for these "BYO" phones?—that we'll be hopping on a call soon to hopefully get to the bottom of it. [Verizon Wireless]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles