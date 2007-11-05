Verizon Rolled Back Clocks Two Days Early, Get $20 Out of It

If you got hit with Verizon's early enthusiasm for the switch back to standard time—apparently a whole mess of people experienced the joy of an extra hour of sleep on Friday morning instead of Sunday morning, thanks to a mixup at Verizon Timekeeping HQ—you might be able to get $20 out of it. Some customers at the FatWallet forum are reporting success wrangling $10 or $20 credits out of the snafu. We're guessing the better your sob story, the better your odds of collection, so make it good! [Fat Wallet via Punny Money via NYT/Blogrunner]