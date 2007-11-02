Verizon FiOS TV Subscribers Getting 150 HD Channels By End of 2008

Verizon's spreading the FiOS lovefest to the HDTV side things today, announcing plans to ballon their HD channels to over 150 by the end of 2008. The HD expansion's more of a rollout than an explosion, initially doubled to 60+ on a "market-by-market" basis, at least some of those being sports channels. On the HD VOD front, they're introing HD content this year, but pickings are going to slim until 2008, when it'll hit over 1000 titles. Finally, their DVR service is getting an upgrade that'll let you record HD shows and watch them in anywhere in the house with an HDTV and HD set-top box. All of this is good and gravy, but a year's kind of a long time to wait, no? [Verizon]