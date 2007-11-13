The petite Venture Mini Bluetooth car hub is a combination FM transmitter, speakerphone, A2DP streamer and 12V charger. It can pair with up to four devices simultaneously and features in/out audio ports to connect your DAP. There's also a standard USB port for charging. For an improved speakerphone experience, there's a noise isolating mic. Its coolest trick is the ability to display incoming call info on your car's radio display using RDBS technology. Look for it in December for $130. [Venturi]
Venturi Mini Car Bluetooth Hub Brings It All Together
