Venturi Mini Car Bluetooth Hub Brings It All Together

The petite Venture Mini Bluetooth car hub is a combination FM transmitter, speakerphone, A2DP streamer and 12V charger. It can pair with up to four devices simultaneously and features in/out audio ports to connect your DAP. There's also a standard USB port for charging. For an improved speakerphone experience, there's a noise isolating mic. Its coolest trick is the ability to display incoming call info on your car's radio display using RDBS technology. Look for it in December for $130. [Venturi]