Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

USB Turntable Disguised As Suitcase For No Other Reason Except That It Can

cr249ta_XL.jpgAt its core, the Crosley Keepsake is a pretty straightforward USB turntable, playing at speeds of 33/45/78 RPM and connecting to your computer via USB. But the fact that it's in a suitcase-esque shell is a bit different from the norm and would liven up any fortress of gadgets. It's currently selling online for $149.95. [Crosley Radio via Red Ferret]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles