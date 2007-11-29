You probably don't want to use something like this eSATA to USB adaptor to keep an external drive going for any extended period of time— it would be all too easy to trip up and unplug one of the many cables in such a complex setup. But for a quick data grab or dump onto a spare disk, I'd say this could come in pretty handy for anyone working on a bench with many disks, day in and day out. [Brando]
USB to eSATA Drive Adapter
