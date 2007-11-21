Just when you thought every USB gadget that could be invented has graced these pages, along comes the USB Putt Returner. This is not going to help you win any bets on the real links, but just like a full-size putt returner, this one pops your ball right back to you if you nail one. And hey, it's powered by any USB port. It's available now for £9.99 (about $20). [DrinkStuff, via 7 Gadgets]
USB Putt Returner Lets You Bring Your Duffing to the Workplace
