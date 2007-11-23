If you are a die-hard PC user, but you have always been a little jealous of Front Row on Macs, this USB Media remote can provide a solution. The device allows you to play music, flip through photos, watch movies and control Windows Media Center all from an inexpensive remote that fits neatly into your laptop PCMCIA Slot. Other features include: a range of 30 feet and support for Windows Vista, XP, 2000 and ME. It is not the first time we have come across a device like this, but for only $30 it sounds like a pretty good deal. [Product Page via GeekAlerts]
USB Multimedia Remote: Like Front Row For Your PC Laptop
