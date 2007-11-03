USB Lighter Ditches Fluid, Gains Flash Memory

This rechargeable USB lighter concept is really great, and if it ever gets made you can say goodbye to disposable and refillable lighters forever. Rather than creating a flame with lighter fluid, it uses resistance coils to create heat, just like the cigarette lighters in cars. It uses USB to recharge the small battery that gives the coils juice, and it's also loaded up with flash memory. It sure makes regular lighters look crappy in comparison, that's for sure. Let's get this thing made, OK? [Yanko Design]