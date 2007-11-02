USB Infrared Heating Pads

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

408_USB_Far_Infra-Red_Pad_1.jpgThe USB Far Infrared Pad is pitched as a solution for those aches and pains that are the natural byproduct of working sitting at one's computer. We don't know the $21.99 pad actually adheres to skin, but once stuck to carefully balanced upon the area of pain, 1.2W of USB juice heats the pad to between 104° and 113° F. We'd be more interested if the pads served a more interesting function, like electrified nicotine transmission to help us start smoking. But go ahead, pick one up for the crazy hypochondriac at the office (and send in a picture when they use it). [usbfever via ubergizmo]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

