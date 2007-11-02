USB Infrared Heating Pads

The USB Far Infrared Pad is pitched as a solution for those aches and pains that are the natural byproduct of working sitting at one's computer. We don't know the $21.99 pad actually adheres to skin, but once stuck to carefully balanced upon the area of pain, 1.2W of USB juice heats the pad to between 104° and 113° F. We'd be more interested if the pads served a more interesting function, like electrified nicotine transmission to help us start smoking. But go ahead, pick one up for the crazy hypochondriac at the office (and send in a picture when they use it). [usbfever via ubergizmo]