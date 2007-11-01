USB Ferris Wheel Phone Stand Instead of a Ringtone?

Before you click the Play button above, we'd like to apologise for the obnoxious noise this USB Ferris Wheel Phone Stand makes. Turn your sound down, trust us. Place your cellphone in the slot next to this USB- or battery-powered mini-Ferris wheel, and whenever a phone call comes in, it automagically springs into action, taking its ten tiny cars for a circuitous ride while playing that god-awful cacophonous tune. If not for its mute switch, I'd pay its $27 price for it to be quiet. [USB Geek]