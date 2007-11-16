USB Connectors Finally Give Phone Straps a Purpose

Sure, straps can be handy for those of us with overly buttery fingers, but for the rest of us they serve little purpose (unless being massively annoying is considered a purpose). However, the folks at WirelessGround may have changed all that with their new USB enabled Leather Hand Strap. The idea is simple —a strap with hidden mini and standard USB connectors to facilitate sweet electronic love making between your phone and your computer. Plus, it can charge any other compatible gadgets you have lying around. On sale now for $12. Addtional photo available after the break. [Product Page via Gear Diary via Sci Fi Tech]