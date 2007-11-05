USA Today's Eleventh Hour Google Phone Facts/Speculation/Hype

USA Today mostly rehashes what we've heard about Google's plans, but they add a few unique contributions to the growing rumour pile. First, they peg Google's partners as "includ[ing]Sprint, Motorola, Samsung and Japanese wireless giant NTT DoCoMo"—WSJ is betting Sprint, T-Mobile, and HTC, with Samsung and other hardware companies as possibilities. (Reuters also says Samsung.) Also, while the Linux-based OS is nothing new, the tip that it'll be overlaid with Java is. Final worthwhile bits: Spring is the worldwide ship date, and a weird mention that the "Google Phone...could blow open this model by providing easy access to the Internet at PC-type speeds." Juicy, pertinent info or random hypothetical? We'll know soon. [USA Today]