Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

US Control Over Core Internet Systems Called Into Question

ICANN1GI.jpgNext week, in Rio, an international meeting will get underway concerning the Internet and its current status. The itinerary for the discussion includes spam, free speech and Internet access costs. However, it seems that American dominance in the governing of the Internet is more likely to be the unofficial topic for debate. Two years ago, the Internet Governance Forum was formed due to a compromise between world leaders, consequently the forum decided to meet yearly to discuss matters concerning the information medium. The first meeting concluded that the U.S. should maintain control of the Internet, but the position was agreed to be open to discussion on an annual basis. At present, the U.S. government is responsible for the nomenclature of Internet addresses. This point is resting increasingly less easy with other world leaders, as the naming system really defines how users make use of the Internet. With the Internet's increasing power as an information source (propaganda tool), governments globally, understandably, all want a piece of the action.

As the U.S. government funded much of the Internet's development, it holds veto rights against Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, (the California based nonprofit organisation it selected to manage domain names). The event is unlikely to make any fundamental changes to the infrastructure as it stands, yet the voices of dissent signal an unsettling future for the governing parties that wield control over the Internet's current direction. Is it time for a change to the original system? What do you guys make of the underlying discourse? [Yahoo News]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles