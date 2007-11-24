Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Upgrading Asus Eee PC's RAM Voids Your Warranty

eeevoid.jpgThe bulk of Cliff Biffle's excellent first impressions takes apart the Eee PC's impressive streak of GPL violations, such as removing code attribution. But for our gear-glued brains, the more relevant issue is the nice yellow "warranty void if seal is broken or removed" sticker chemically bonded over the RAM upgrade slot. Say what? "Yes, you read that right: a computer manufacturer has decided that it voids your warranty to replace a DIMM."

The likely reason is the mini-PCI-express slot hidden under the door, which might be the site of a future SSD upgrade, since plugging something in deactivates the built-in SSD. On the upside, according to Cliff, the warranty-voiding sticker schtick is unenforcable under the 1975 Magnuson-Moss Act. But, forcing them to not enforce that warranty clause would probably take more work than a $US400 laptop's worth. Either way, it's a bit shitty on their part. [Cliff Hacks Things]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles