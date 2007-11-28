Updated Tracky 2.2.5 Software Gives You Off-Road GPS Coverage

Tracky software, a GPS system that lets you know where you are when you happen to be off-road, has been updated. As well as recording your route, Tracky 2.2.5 lets you use Google Maps as well as allowing GPX support and letting you follow your friends and chat to them en route.Running on any handheld device with Microsoft PocketPC 2003 or higher, you need any GPS receiver (wired or Bluetooth) that is NMEA-0183 compatible. Tracky costs $US30 to download, but you can try out a free 15-minute test version that lets you restart it as many times as you wish, before you splash the cash. [Track This Out via NaviGadget]