Universal Charger Powers Tools, Manly Stuff

Unlike the universal chargers we've used to power our mobile phones and MP3 players, this 10C Crew Charge provides juice to battery packs workers use when they're doing manly work. The Crew Charge has four sockets and universal tips so you can power battery packs from DeWalt, Bosch, Panasonic, Hitachi and more, plus even charging laptops or cellphones with the 12v DC adapter. The whole thing is coloured safety orange for maximum worksite visibility, so some guy doesn't trip over it and drill an unnecessary hole in his body. [The Free Charger via Red Ferret]