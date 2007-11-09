Unlike the universal chargers we've used to power our mobile phones and MP3 players, this 10C Crew Charge provides juice to battery packs workers use when they're doing manly work. The Crew Charge has four sockets and universal tips so you can power battery packs from DeWalt, Bosch, Panasonic, Hitachi and more, plus even charging laptops or cellphones with the 12v DC adapter. The whole thing is coloured safety orange for maximum worksite visibility, so some guy doesn't trip over it and drill an unnecessary hole in his body. [The Free Charger via Red Ferret]
Universal Charger Powers Tools, Manly Stuff
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.