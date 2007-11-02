CDs may be headed towards obsolecence, but that doesn't seem to stop manufacturers from coming up with unique new devices to play them. One of these devices, the Japanese made Cathay PK-24, may look like a miniature grand piano, but the only thing it can play is tunes from your CD or FM radio. The keys even act as the playback controls to add to the fun. Available in Asia for about $165 a pop —which is way too freakin' much if you ask me. [Product Page via Technabob via Geekalerts]
Unique Mini Piano With Hidden CD Player
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.