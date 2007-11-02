Unique Mini Piano With Hidden CD Player

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

cd-piano2.jpgCDs may be headed towards obsolecence, but that doesn't seem to stop manufacturers from coming up with unique new devices to play them. One of these devices, the Japanese made Cathay PK-24, may look like a miniature grand piano, but the only thing it can play is tunes from your CD or FM radio. The keys even act as the playback controls to add to the fun. Available in Asia for about $165 a pop —which is way too freakin' much if you ask me. [Product Page via Technabob via Geekalerts]

