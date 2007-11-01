Uncle Sam Wants to Know How You Feel About E-Voting Machines

If you're not exactly down with the state of e-voting in the US (and you really shouldn't be), the Election Assistance Committee (a federal oversight committee that now has reign over certifying e-voting machines) wants to hear about it and what you think of their recently proposed guidelines (PDF, 600 pages).Ostensibly they're designed to improve notoriously non-existent security, but they were drafted in part by reps from voting machine companies. One place to start, besides simply saying the machines should be more secure and add paper trails, would be to push for them to use open source code, according to some researchers. Regardless of what you think, you have 120 days to let 'em know. And you should, even if you aren't registered to vote (like me) so maybe at least someone else's vote will be worthwhile. [EAC via Threat Level]