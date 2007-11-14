Unannounced Yellow Zune Color Found in Software

The "Citron" Zune, which looks like citrus yellow, has been found by deep diving into the Zune software released today. Since Microsoft hasn't actually announced the colour yet, we're thinking this is either an unreleased surprise for some promotional event—they've done many special editions for promotions before—or an old colour that was scrapped at the last minute because little kids will say it looks like pee pee to last year's poo poo brown Zune. What do we think? More colours is better than fewer colors, and traffic cops can always use it to direct cars while jammin' to their tunes. [istartedsomething]