Umydo Humidifier Brings Class to Your Dry Air

As a guy who produces either way too much or way too little saliva, humidifiers are key to keep from waking up 14 times in the middle of the night to gulp down water. This Umydo Humidifier doesn't just moisten up the place, it adds a touch of class to a room that only a stainless steel quarter circle dog bowl could match. We're unclear on how the thing actually works or where the mist comes out of, but we definitely want one. [Allmodern via Oh Gizmo]