You haven't spent most of your day drawing, then erasing crap on whiteboards unless you've been a TA or a software engineer. We've been both, so this Ultraser design is the best thing we've seen in the "whiteboard" design department in a while. All it is is a handle that you shove a standard whiteboard eraser under, but the convenient grip and the fact that you can keep your hands free of whiteboard marker dust pays for itself in imaginary design dollars already. We're theoretically buying it right now. [Yanko Design]
Ultraser Whiteboard Eraser For Engineers and TAs
