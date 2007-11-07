Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Ultimate 1,700+ Piece OCD Video Game Collection Up for Grabs on eBay

23_Atari_2600.jpgSweet merciful crap. A seriously obsessive gentleman spent 30 years of his life collecting video game consoles and games, and now he's selling his entire 1,768-piece collection on eBay in one shot, presumably at the command of either the courts or a lady. Just the system list is insane, not to mention the games. Check out these pictures then follow me to after the jump for a sampling of the goods offered.

gameauction6gameauction7gameauction8gameauction1gameauction2gameauction3gameauction5gameauction4

First of all, the system list:

Atari 2600, Atari 7800, Atari Jaguar, Atari Lynx, Coleco ColecoVision, Coleco Gemini, Coleco Telstar, Commodore 64/128, GCE Vectrex, Mattel Aquarius, Mattel Intellivision, Mattel Odyssey 2, Microsoft Xbox, Microsoft Xbox 360, Miscellaneous APF TV Fun, Miscellaneous Handheld Games, Miscellaneous PC Games, Miscellaneous SC Eight Thousand, Miscellaneous Sega Pods, Miscellaneous TV Games, NEC Turbo Duo, Nintendo DS, Nintendo Game Boy Advance, Nintendo GameCube, Nintendo NES, Nintendo Nintendo 64, Nintendo Super NES, Nintendo Virtual Boy, Nintendo Wii, Sega Dreamcast, Sega Game Gear, Sega Genesis, Sega Master System, Sega Saturn, SNK Neo Geo, SNK Neo Geo Pocket, Sony Playstation, Sony Playstation 2, Texas Instruments TI 99/4A, VM Labs Nuon.

See anything missing in there? Because I don't. Wait, where's the TurboGrafix 16? And he calls himself an obsessive collector.

As for games, he has, well, a lot of them, including weird rare stuff like the Christmas version of NiGHTS for Sega Saturn and the Gold Cartridge Micro Machines for NES. Gold Cartridge!!! How can you resist?

You really need to see the full list to really appreciate how bananas this auction is. Right now it's at $3,383.33, but the Buy It Now price is $10,979.00. Plus free shipping! What could you possibly be waiting for?! [Auction Page and eBay via Geekologie]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles