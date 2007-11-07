Ultimate 1,700+ Piece OCD Video Game Collection Up for Grabs on eBay

Sweet merciful crap. A seriously obsessive gentleman spent 30 years of his life collecting video game consoles and games, and now he's selling his entire 1,768-piece collection on eBay in one shot, presumably at the command of either the courts or a lady. Just the system list is insane, not to mention the games. Check out these pictures then follow me to after the jump for a sampling of the goods offered.

First of all, the system list:

Atari 2600, Atari 7800, Atari Jaguar, Atari Lynx, Coleco ColecoVision, Coleco Gemini, Coleco Telstar, Commodore 64/128, GCE Vectrex, Mattel Aquarius, Mattel Intellivision, Mattel Odyssey 2, Microsoft Xbox, Microsoft Xbox 360, Miscellaneous APF TV Fun, Miscellaneous Handheld Games, Miscellaneous PC Games, Miscellaneous SC Eight Thousand, Miscellaneous Sega Pods, Miscellaneous TV Games, NEC Turbo Duo, Nintendo DS, Nintendo Game Boy Advance, Nintendo GameCube, Nintendo NES, Nintendo Nintendo 64, Nintendo Super NES, Nintendo Virtual Boy, Nintendo Wii, Sega Dreamcast, Sega Game Gear, Sega Genesis, Sega Master System, Sega Saturn, SNK Neo Geo, SNK Neo Geo Pocket, Sony Playstation, Sony Playstation 2, Texas Instruments TI 99/4A, VM Labs Nuon.

See anything missing in there? Because I don't. Wait, where's the TurboGrafix 16? And he calls himself an obsessive collector.

As for games, he has, well, a lot of them, including weird rare stuff like the Christmas version of NiGHTS for Sega Saturn and the Gold Cartridge Micro Machines for NES. Gold Cartridge!!! How can you resist?

You really need to see the full list to really appreciate how bananas this auction is. Right now it's at $3,383.33, but the Buy It Now price is $10,979.00. Plus free shipping! What could you possibly be waiting for?! [Auction Page and eBay via Geekologie]