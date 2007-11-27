The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry wants the UK—and probably everyone else on the planet—to follow French President Nicolas Sarkozy's example and ban everyone who uses the intertubes to share copyrighted files.The plan will force ISPs to cut service if they catch you downloading copyrighted material three times. A spokesman from the Phonographic Inquisition said that it's the only "real deterrent" to stop people from becoming criminals beyond their preferred option, which probably includes the word "Siberia" and "Gulag." But is it really a good strategy? Would the idea of being banned from the internet stop you from sharing copyrighted movies and music? [TechDigest]
UK Could Ban Pirates from Using the Web
