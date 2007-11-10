U-Connect Adapter Gives the Shuffle a Piece of that Sweet Docking Action

Because of its small size, the shuffle generally gets left out in the cold when it comes to docking with iPod accessories. Meanwhile, the big boys are docking with every cheap gadget and speaker accessory in sight. The folks at FastMac believe that it is high time the shuffle became a woman. Thanks to the U-Connect, shuffle owners can now connect their player to virtually any iPod dock accessory. It can even charge the device and perform data transfers. Available for $15.95. [Product Page via Macworld]